28th/127th Street Pit & Pub
410-289-2020 • 443-664-7482
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
& 127th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Wednesdays: DJ Wax (127th St.)
Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589
2 North Main St., Berlin
Mondays:
Earl Beardsley
Tuesdays:
Bob Miller on Piano
Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 18:
DJ Wax
Clarion Hotel
410-524-3535 10100 Coastal Hwy.
Ocean Club: Friday & Saturday,
Oct. 18 & 19: Elvis Fest
Fridays & Saturdays: DJ Dusty
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Castle In The Sand Hotel
37th & 38th St. • 410-289-6846
Friday, Oct. 18:
Colossal Fossil Sauce
Saturday, Oct. 19:
Kevin Poole & Joe Mama
Sunday, Oct. 20:
Lauren Glick Band
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Oct. 18: Bobby Wilkinson
Wednesday, Oct. 23: Smooth & Remy
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500 • 60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Oct. 18:
DJ Greg, DJ Hook
Saturday, Oct. 19:
DJ Groove, Kleptoradio
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120 • 11601 Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 18: The Rockaholics, 3 p.m.,
DJ BJ, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19:
DJ Wood, 10 p.m.
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500 • Rte. 611, West OC
Friday, Oct. 18: TBA
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Road, West OC
Fridays: DJ Billy T
Saturday, Oct. 19:
Chris Button/Side Project,
DJ Jeremy
Sunday, Oct. 20:
Opposite Directions,2 p.m.,
Chuck D, 7 p.m.
Thursdays:
Opposite Directions
Harpoon Hanna’s
302-539-3095 • Rt. 54 & The Bay,
Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Oct. 18:
Dave Hawkins,
Bo Dickerson
Saturday, Oct. 19:
Dave Sherman
Thursday, Oct. 24:
Kevin Poole
Hooters
410-213-1841
12513 Ocean Gateway, Rte. 50, West OC
Friday, Oct. 18:
DJ Wax
Saturday, Oct. 19:
Chest Pains
Johnny’s Pizza & Pub
410-723-5600
Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE
Wednesdays:
Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
M.R. Ducks
410-289-9125 • 311 Talbot St.
Friday, Oct. 18:
DJ Batman
Saturday, Oct. 19:
Tranzfusion
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, Oct. 18:
Beats By Jeremy
Saturday, Oct. 19:
Rogue Citizens
Mondays:
Karaoke W/ Jeremy
Tuesdays:
Beats By Adam Dutch
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Purple Moose
410-289-6953
Between Caroline & Talbot Sts. On The Boardwalk
Friday & Saturday, Oct. 18 & 19:
Lime Green
Saturday Oct. 19:
CK The DJ, 2 p.m.
Smitty McGee’s
302-436-4716
37234 Lighthouse Rd.,
West Fenwick Ireland, DE
Thursdays & Fridays:
Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 18:
Triple Rail Turn,
Stellar Mojo, 2 DJs
Saturday, Oct. 19:
Triple Rail Turn,
Steal The Sky, 2 DJs
Thursday, Oct. 24:
Opposite Directions, DJ