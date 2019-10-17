ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You could be caught in a torrent of advice from well-meaning friends and colleagues this week. But remember, Lamb, you are at your best when you are your own inimitable self.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Expect strong efforts to get you to accept things as they are and not question them. But ignore all that and continue your inquiries until you’re sure you have all the answers you need.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Heavier than usual family and workplace duties compete for your time this week. Try to strike a balance so that you’re not overwhelmed by either. Pressures ease by week’s end.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): It’s a good time for the Moon Child to show off your uniquely inspired approach to the culinary skills — especially if they’re directed toward impressing someone special.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You might be happy about the re-emergence of a long-deferred deal. But don’t pounce on it quite yet. Time can change things. Be sure the values you looked for before are still there.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Try to rein in your super-critical attitude, even if things aren’t being done quite as you would prefer. Remember: What you say now could create an awkward situation later on.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Although you can expect on-the-job cooperation from most of your colleagues this week, some people might insist on knowing more about your plans before they can accept them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Creating another way to do things is commendable. But you could find some resistance this week from folks who would rather stick with the tried-and-true than try something new.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You usually can keep your aim focused on your goal. But you might need to make adjustments to cope with unsteadiness factors that could arise over the course of the week.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): News arrives about a projected move. Be prepared to deal with a series of possible shifts, including starting and finishing times, and how much the budget will actually cover.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A new relationship needs time to develop. Let things flow naturally. It could be a different story with a workplace situation, which might require faster and more focused attention.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Accept a compliment without trying to troll for any hidden reason beyond what was said. After all, don’t you deserve to be praised every now and then? Of course you do.

BORN THIS WEEK: You like to weigh all possibilities before making a decision. You would be a fine judge, or even be a star in a jury room.(c)

