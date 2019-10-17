OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Fire Department essentially got a three-for-two swap this week as the reconfiguration of the firefighter-paramedic staff continues.

Two weeks ago, after considerable debate, the Mayor and Council approved an additional two-person, full-time paramedic crew for the Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) for the shoulder seasons when it came to light there were times the department did not have an ambulance crew available to respond to calls. Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers and his staff requested the additional two-person crew from October through April because of the increase in special events in the shoulder season and because of the increased strain in providing service to West Ocean City.

On Tuesday, Bowers and his staff came back before the council with a staffing change request of a different sort. Last month, the department lost nearly 80 years of combined experience when long-time firefighter-paramedics David Cropper and David Pruitt retired. Bowers requested the conversion of two part-time paramedics to full time and the ability to hire a new full-time paramedic.

Because the conversion of two part-time paramedics to full time would be slotted in the void left by the retirement of Cropper and Pruitt, they would come in at step one in the pay scale, resulting in significant savings. The hiring of a new full-time paramedic would also come in at step one in the pay scale. In simplest terms, the fire department would get a three-for-two swap with two step one paramedics replacing the two retirees and a third new paramedic coming on board in a move that is essentially budget neutral, at least for the first year.

Bowers explained due to the two retirements, there is a savings in the current fiscal year budget of $180,392. The cost of replacing the retirees and adding a third full-time paramedic would cost around $40,000 more. However, that cost would be offset by the reduction in part-time hours with the two part-time paramedics moving into full-time positions. Budget Manager Jennie Knapp explained there would be additional benefits for the new full-time paramedics in the future, but those cost would be offset largely by reducing part-time hours.

The department will be getting three full-time paramedics for the additional cost of around $14,000. The council unanimously approved the request.