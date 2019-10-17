Open Houses Of The Week- October 18, 2019

by
FENWICK ISLAND
30068 Sanctuary Dr
The Overlook
Tues-Sat 10-5
Sun-Mon 12-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
Bayfront Community
NV Homes
302-988-2185

WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
9800-32 Mooring View Lane
Thurs-Mon 11-5
New Construction
Townhomes
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814

SELBYVILLE
27610 Shipwreck Dr
Lighthouse Lakes
Sun & Mon 12-5
Tues-Sat 10-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
10 Mins to Beach
Ryan Homes
302-524-8892

BERLIN
11309 River Run
River Run Golf Community
Sat 12-2
3BR/3BA Home
Lauren Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915