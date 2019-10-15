The Halloween Beach Maze in downtown Ocean City is pictured in a previous year.

OCEAN CITY – Free family fun returns to Ocean City over the next two weekends for the 8th Annual O.C.Toberfest,

Over the next two weekends, Oct. 19-20 and 26-27, experience all the thrills of the giant Halloween Beach Maze in downtown Ocean City. Children of all ages can enjoy a pleasant scream as they meander the sands of the giant, bigger and better than ever, beach maze. Wicked witches, pirates of the sand, scary scarecrows, ghouls in the graveyard, creepy clowns, zombies and more will add to the excitement.

Another event that will take place as part of the O.C.Toberfest events will be the “Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade” on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. on the Boardwalk near North Division Street. Dress up your pets and parade the boards or sit back, relax and cheer for your favorite. Lots of prizes and surprises will be awarded. While the event is free to participate, donations of pet supplies and monetary donations will be collected for the Worcester County Humane Society. They might have a few furry friends with them that you can adopt as well.

After the pet parade, participants and spectators can sit back and watch the Drive and Disguise parade, which features cars decorated for Halloween parading down the Boardwalk. The parade leaves 26th Street at 3 p.m. and goes south towards the Inlet. The decorated cars will stop on the boardwalk near North Division Street for Trunk or Treating. For more information on the Drive in Disguise Parade visit www.ococean.com.

The fun continues the second weekend with “The Great Pumpkin Race” on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. on the Boardwalk near North Division Street. Build your own pumpkin race car to bring and compete in this wacky and zany side-by-side downhill race. Plus, there will be lots of room to watch these exciting races. Prizes will be awarded in each division as well as for creativity. If you’re ready to start building your race car visit octoberfestmd.com for complete rules.

While you’re waiting for the pumpkin races to start, make sure to check out the Big Toys on the Boardwalk where you can see, touch and climb on giant trucks, ATVs, police cruisers and more. The Big Toys will be parked from noon to 3 p.m. around the Wicomico Street Pier.

All O.C.Toberfest events are free thanks to the generous sponsorship by the Ocean City Mayor and City Council along with the Department of Tourism, Dough Roller, Francis Scott Key Family Resort, Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association, Layton’s Restaurant, Pit & Pub and Seacrets.

For more information on any of these events please call 800-OC-OCEAN or visit www.octoberfestmd.com.