National English Honor Society Inducts New Members From Stephen Decatur

In a language rich ceremony, Stephen Decatur High School’s top literary scholars were inducted into the National English Honor Society on Sept. 24. Pictured, back row, are Blake Marshall, Hunter Selzer, Andrew Ball, Hunter Wolf, Macy Dietrich, Maeve Donahue, Ulyssa Jacobs, Gavin Connor and Rachel Peretz; and, front, Mariana Juarez-Quio, Layla Chrysanthis, Mikayla Denault, Eileen Eslin, Gabrielle Schwendeman, Madison Mann, Lydia Woodley and Morgan Carlson.