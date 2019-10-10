Worcester’s Claire Williams moves the ball against the Holly Grove defense during last Friday’s loss. The Mallards rebounded on Monday with a road win over St. Thomas More. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity soccer team beat Salisbury School, 6-2, at home on Tuesday.

The Mallards ran their win streak to three with the win over the Dragons and improved to 5-1 overall on the season. Worcester jumped out early on the Dragons and led 4-1 at the half. The Mallards scored two more times in the second to cruise to the 6-2 win.

The win on Tuesday was the third straight for the Worcester girls, who shut out Gunston and Salisbury Christian in their last two matches. Next up for the Worcester girls is a home game next Wednesday against Gunston on Senior Day. The Mallards will close out the regular season next Friday with a home game against Saints Peter and Paul.