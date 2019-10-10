BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team battled visiting Salisbury School to a 2-2 tie in the dreary mist on Tuesday afternoon.

The Mallards had lost two straight heading into its Tuesday home match against old Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) rival Salisbury School. Last Friday, Worcester fell to visiting Holly Grove, 3-2. The Mallards got a first half goal from Alec Burbage off an assist from Gavin Carmody. The game was tied, 1-1, at the half. In the second half, Worcester got a second-half goal from Ryan Cronin off an assist from Burbage, but Holly Grove also scored in the second half, sending the game into overtime. Holly Grove scored in the overtime period to edge the Mallards, 3-2.

Back in action on Tuesday at home in a steady drizzle, Worcester got off to a good start with an early goal and led Salisbury School, 1-0, at the intermission. The Dragons scored early in the second half to tie the game at 1-1. Both teams scored late goals in the second half as the regulation ended tied at 2-2. Neither team scored in the overtime period and the game ended in a 2-2 tie. With the tie, the Mallards’ season record now stands at 3-5-2.