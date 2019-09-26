Wicomico Retired Educational Personnel Hold September Meeting At Moose Lodge

Wicomico Retired Educational Personnel held their September meeting at the Salisbury Moose Lodge on last week. The meal was prepared by the Wicomico CTE Program. Pictured are retired Superintendent Bill Middleton, CTE Culinary Arts Director Tony Hilligoss and students Karon Teat, Tamira Davis, Saniya Cary and Diamond Collins.