Decatur’s Devin Waters breaks free in the Easton backfield during the Seahawks’ 49-14 loss to the Warriors last Friday. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team lost a tough one to Easton at home last Friday, 49-14, but the outcome mattered little on a night the new turf field and stadium were dedicated to a couple of the school’s icons.

The Seahawks fell to the Warriors, 49-14, at home last Friday in a game that got away from them in the second quarter. Easton scored first to take an early 7-0 lead, but Decatur answered quickly on a 32-yard touchdown run by Devin Waters to pull even with four minutes left in the quarter.

However, Easton rode a series of big plays in the second quarter to pull away from the Seahawks including an interception returned for a touchdown to take a 27-7 lead into halftime. During the halftime festivities, the new turf field was dedicated as the Robert G. Knox Field in honor of Decatur’s long-time head coach and Seahawk Stadium was rededicated as the Louis H. Taylor Stadium in honor of the former student, principal and now Superintendent of Worcester County Public Schools. The ceremony included emotional speeches by the two honorees.

When the game resumed after the emotional ceremony, Easton picked up where it left off, returning a blocked punt for a touchdown to build its lead. When all was said and done, the Warriors had pulled away for the 49-14 win. With the loss, the Seahawks fell to 1-2 on the season, their only win a week-one victory over Arcadia.

It won’t get much easier for the Seahawks, who face a tough North Caroline team on the road on Friday, followed by a home game against Kent Island on October 4. After that, the Seahawks close out the season with four straight games against Bayside South teams including Bennett, Wicomico, Parkside and Snow Hill in the annual season finale rivalry game between the two Worcester County schools. Under the new state playoff formula, public schools in Maryland are playing a nine-game regular season this year.