ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Travel plans could be interrupted by the re-emergence of a workplace problem that was never quite fully resolved. Deal with it at once, and then take off on that well-deserved trip.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Aspects favor cultural activities for sensuous Bovines. Attend a concert or an art show. Better yet, create something yourself (a poem, perhaps?), and dedicate it to someone special.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Respect any doubts you might now be feeling about a new situation. They could be reflecting your inner awareness that some essential information might be missing. Check it out.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): It’s important to start the new month with as clean a slate as possible. Either complete all those unfinished tasks or pass them on to others who would be more than happy to take them on.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): This is a good time to cut down on expenses and tame that urge to splurge. Applying some financial discipline now could help the Big Cat ride out a possible monetary crunch later on.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Money matters are dominant this week. Recheck your accounts and make sure they’re up-to-date. Also, pay more attention to personal issues before they become major problems.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You might be tempted to employ the same tactics as your adversary, but that could backfire. Better to use the same balanced approach that has worked for you before and could again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A changing workplace environment could stir up confusion as well as apprehension. Best to ignore the rumors and get the facts. You could find that the changes bring positive elements.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Communication is easier this week with people ready and eager to hear what you have to say. Also, check for possible technical problems before you start your new project.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Aspects favor change for the usually traditional Goat. Opening your mind to possibilities you had ignored could lead you to make decisions you once considered improbable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Making personal as well as professional adjustments to changing conditions might be easier with more information explaining the “hows” and “whys” of the situations in question.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): With a growing tide of positive reactions to buoy your confidence, this could be the right time to put the finishing touches to your new project and get it well and truly launched.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a gift for setting an example of quiet, calm reasoning in the midst of chaotic conditions.

