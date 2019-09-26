PITTSVILLE – A new haunted trail attraction is expected to raise money for national and local nonprofits.

As the Halloween season quickly approaches, Pittsville resident Korey Bratten is rallying locals, businesses and organizations to support the first annual Pittsville Haunted Woods – a haunted trail attraction – that will open to the public on Friday and Saturday evenings in October. All proceeds will go to the Wounded Warrior Project and local charities.

“I chose the Wounded Warrior foundation because I have family members and friends in the military,” he said. “I also had a friend who died while serving a few years ago. So this means a lot to me.”

Bratten said he also plans to contribute some of the proceeds to other organizations, including the Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department.

“Whatever is left will be distributed to other local charities,” he said.

Bratten said he is no stranger to haunted attractions.

Roughly eight or nine years ago, he created his own event behind his house. And for approximately six years, he worked at the Cemetery House in Laurel, Del.

“For this, we went through the town and finally got approval to host this event,” he said.

Now, Bratten said he is working to prepare the trail for its opening day on Oct. 11.

“It will take about 30 minutes to get through it …,” he said. “There will be a little bit of everything.”

And while organizers have secured a sponsorship with Valor House in Pittsville, Bratten said he is also using personal funds to cover expenses.

To that end, Bratten is currently seeking volunteers to help with the Haunted Woods attraction. He said those interested can call 443-359-0517 or send a message through the “Pittsville haunted woods” Facebook page.

Bratten said he is working alongside Bradly Nitz, Brandon Farlow and Kaleigh Coburn to organize the event.

Bratten added that JT’s Hometown Diner in Willards will provide catering services just outside the attraction, and that he plans to work with other businesses and organizations, including FORGE Youth and Family Academy.

The haunted trail, located behind the cemetery on Poplar Neck Road in Pittsville, will be open in the evenings on Oct. 11-12, Oct. 18-19 and Oct. 25-26.

“We might also open the trail on Halloween depending on the response that we get,” Bratten said.

Admission to the trail is $7 per person and free for those ages 8 and younger.

“It’s a family friendly, first-year event,” he said. “We are trying to do good for our community. It’s about getting together, having fun and supporting these charities.”