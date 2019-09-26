Linda Jean (Morgan) Maratea

BERLIN — Linda Jean (Morgan) Maratea, age 71, moved on from this life early Tuesday morning, Sept. 17, 2019, surrounded by love and family in her home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William J. and Jane Morgan (nee Paraventi). She is survived by her husband, and love of her life for 53 years, James M. Maratea, and children, Jenny A. Karpinski and husband Jim, Jill M. Forte and husband Michael, Patrick J. Maratea and wife Elizabeth. She was an adored grandmother of Elizabeth, Julia, Francesca and Lainey. Also surviving is her brother, Bruce Morgan. She is predeceased by her brother, Daniel Morgan.

Mrs. Maratea graduated from Pennsbury High School and Lower Bucks County Technical School of Nursing. She worked as an LPN for approximately 20 years before retiring. A talented woman, she took hobbies and passions and made careers of them in working for a time as a florist before opening her own quilt/fabric shop in Merchantville, N.J. She and her husband, who she called “Jimmy,” moved from Merchantville to Ocean Pines permanently in 2014, following their retirement. She served as president of the Merchantville Juniors Women’s Club as well as various other roles in countless activities — most recently Quilters by the Sea in Ocean Pines. Her hands were for crafting and sewing, always, and her arms were for the most memorable of hugs. She loved to travel with her family and saw much more of the world than she ever anticipated. She adored her grandchildren, her “girlfriends,” and was present for as many of their functions and activities as she could be. One of her most treasured activities was watching football, especially the Philadelphia Eagles, of whom she was a devoted fan.

Cremation followed her death. Formal services are under arrangement by Alloways Funeral Home in Merchantville, N.J., date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donation in her memory may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Kathleen Marie Hartley

BISHOPVILLE — Kathleen Marie Hartley of Bishopville and most recently Fort Bend, Texas died on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

“Kat,” as she was most familiarly known, was born in Baltimore on Nov. 14, 1969. She was an experienced and accomplished paramedic originally trained as a fire and EMS officer in Ocean City. Since 2016, she has been a Deputy Chief in Fort Bend County, Texas where she led the Clinical/Training Division of EMS.

Kat was a loving wife and mother and is survived by her husband, David Hartley; her son William Gavin Hartley; and daughter Lilyanne Marie Hartley. Funeral service will be private. The family is encouraging donations to the following in her memory: Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services, Inc., 124 North Main Street Suite C, Berlin, Md. 21811 and/or the International Association of Fire Fighters Center of Excellence for Behavior Health Treatment and Recovery https://bit.ly/2kGXEuu.

Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.

Geraldine Helmuth Justis

BERLIN — Geraldine (Jeri) Helmuth Justis passed from this life peacefully on Sept. 20, 2019 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin after complications from colon cancer. She was 76 years old.

Born in Salisbury on Oct. 7, 1942, Jeri was the daughter of the late William Frances Helmuth, Sr. and Jacquelyn Odell Harris. She also spent her early years with her late stepmother Ruth Thaw Helmuth Miller and her beloved grandmother Polly. She is survived by her brothers, William (Bill) Frances Helmuth, Jr. and Clifton Thaw, as well as her adored cat, Eeyore. Her nephews, Dana Helmuth, Brandon Helmuth and Logan Helmuth, along with their sister, Erin Dunworth, will miss their Aunt Jeri dearly.

Jeri was a well-known Realtor in the Ocean City area for many years. Keeping quite a private life, many did not know of her battle over the past several years with cancer. She was a fighter and never let it keep her down even at the very end.

A small celebration of life will be planned in the future when family from far and wide can attend. An avid lover of dogs and cats, donations may be made in Jeri’s name to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811.

Cecilia E. Kehne

OCEAN PINES — Cecilia E. Kehne, 74, of Ocean Pines, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Emma Matchette, and wife of the late William Kehne.

Known as CeeCee to her friends and family, she received a nursing degree from the Baltimore School of Nursing in 1965 and worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury and retired from Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. She loved traveling several times a year to Disney World and volunteered for the Ocean Pines Players and Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School in Ocean Pines.

Cecilia is survived by her two daughters, Cathy Pasquariello and her husband, Anthony of Berlin and Cindy Stitz and her husband, Steve of Bishopville; a son, Chris Kehne and his wife, Melissa of Denton; four grandchildren, Matt Stitz, Caroline Pasquariello, David Stitz, and William Kehne; and her pet dog, “Minnie”.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Lutherville-Timonium, Md.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Md. 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.