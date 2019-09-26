Worcester Prep Sponsors “Bucks For The Bahamas” Day

The Worcester Preparatory School Parents’ Association sponsored a “Bucks for the Bahamas” day. In just one day, the WPS community collected $4,000 to send to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief. Pictured, front from left, are Kaylin Zervakos, Jayden Scopp, Mike DePalma, Frankie Miller and Reed Knowlton; and, back, Head of Upper School/Acting Head of School Mike Grosso, Lily Baeurle, Haris Gjikuria, Brooke Emeigh, Bennett Tinkler and Parents’ Association Vice President Courtney Baeurle.