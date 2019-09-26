Mallards Suffer First Loss Of Season

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity soccer team fell to old rival Saints Peter and Paul on the road last week for its first loss of the season.

The Mallards were held scoreless in the contest while the Sabres scored single goals in each half for the 2-0 win. With the loss, Worcester fell to 2-1 on the season after sweeping its first two. The Mallards will hope to rebound with a home game against Salisbury Christian on Friday followed by another conference game against Salisbury School at home next Tuesday.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.