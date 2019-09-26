BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity soccer team fell to old rival Saints Peter and Paul on the road last week for its first loss of the season.

The Mallards were held scoreless in the contest while the Sabres scored single goals in each half for the 2-0 win. With the loss, Worcester fell to 2-1 on the season after sweeping its first two. The Mallards will hope to rebound with a home game against Salisbury Christian on Friday followed by another conference game against Salisbury School at home next Tuesday.