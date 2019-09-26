Berlin Mayor Gee Williams detailed the town’s environmental efforts during the “Picnic for a Livable Planet” event. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – Area residents gathered in Berlin last week to bring attention to climate concerns.

On Sept. 20, as climate strikes were underway across the globe, dozens gathered at Stephen Decatur Park for a “Picnic for a Livable Planet.”

“We’re hoping we can raise awareness,” said Larry Ryan, the Berlin resident who organized the event.

As they enjoyed food, music and fellowship, attendees listened to a variety of speakers, including Mayor Gee Williams. Williams talked about the Town of Berlin’s various efforts to be environmentally conscious, including the upgrade of its wastewater treatment plant, its new wastewater spray site and the creation of its stormwater utility. He said that while those projects had cost money they were well worth it.

“It’s going to take more than we thought but it’s worth every penny from our standpoint,” he said.

He also detailed the town’s smaller efforts to go green, including its annual Take Pride in Berlin cleanup events and rain barrel campaign. He said the town would also soon be installing new waste receptacles that were for recycling and trash.

“I hope people haven’t forgotten what can happen when we all work together,” Williams said.

Several local environmental groups set up displays at Friday’s picnic, including the Sierra Club, Lower Eastern Shore Group. Susan Olson, chair of the group, said it was newly formed and just getting involved in Worcester, Wicomico, Somerset and Dorchester counties.

“We’re very concerned about the climate crisis,” she said. “We’re trying to educate people about it.”

Ryan said he too was interested in sharing information as well as supporting those throughout the world who were participating in the Sept. 20 climate strike.

“We’re going to talk about the urgency but also learn more about how we got to where we are,” he said.

Ryan said he was also a supporter of renewable energy initiatives and sharing information about them. He also hopes to inspire youth to get involved in environmental activism.

“We really want to get the young people out here because the climate crisis will affect them more than us,” Ryan said.