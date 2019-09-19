BERLIN – A Flower Street property will be able to host special events following approval from the Worcester County Board of Zoning Appeals last week.After a lengthy hearing last Thursday, the board voted 5-1 to allow property owner Patrick Brady to hold special events at Brooklyn Estate on Flower Street. The approval, which is subject… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man struck by a vehicle on Baltimore Avenue early Saturday morning succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision on Wednesday.Around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, David Folger, 55, of Philadelphia, attempted to cross Baltimore Avenue at 22nd Street in a marked crosswalk from west to east when he was struck by… Read more »
BERLIN – A writer and documentarian with ties to Ocean City will return to the area this weekend for a book signing and question-and-answer sessions.On Saturday, Sept. 21, John Chester, the writer, director and producer of the documentary “The Biggest Little Farm,” will visit The Greyhound Indie Bookstore and Fine Arts Gallery in Berlin for… Read more »
OCEAN CITY – The Mayor and Council week approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the first-ever Spartan obstacle course race in Ocean City set for Oct. 5.Spartan, a national sports event company based in Boston, produces high-intensity obstacle course runs all over the country. For the first time ever, Spartan is bringing it obstacle… Read more »