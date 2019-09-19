Zoning Board Allows Special Events At Berlin Estate Despite Community Objections BERLIN – A Flower Street property will be able to host special events following approval from the Worcester County Board of Zoning Appeals last week.After a lengthy hearing last Thursday, the board voted 5-1 to allow property owner Patrick Brady to hold special events at Brooklyn Estate on Flower Street. The approval, which is subject… Read more »

Pedestrian Dies From Weekend Collision In Resort OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man struck by a vehicle on Baltimore Avenue early Saturday morning succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision on Wednesday.Around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, David Folger, 55, of Philadelphia, attempted to cross Baltimore Avenue at 22nd Street in a marked crosswalk from west to east when he was struck by… Read more »

Chester To Participate In Local Book Signing, Q-And-A’s After Movie Showings BERLIN – A writer and documentarian with ties to Ocean City will return to the area this weekend for a book signing and question-and-answer sessions.On Saturday, Sept. 21, John Chester, the writer, director and producer of the documentary “The Biggest Little Farm,” will visit The Greyhound Indie Bookstore and Fine Arts Gallery in Berlin for… Read more »