BERLIN- After starting the season with a couple of losses against tough Bayside North schools, Decatur’s girls’ varsity soccer team vented some frustration in Wicomico on the road this week.

The Seahawks started the season with a 2-1 loss to North Caroline on the road last week, followed by a 6-1 loss to Kent Island last Wednesday. On Monday, the Decatur girls got in the win column in a big way with an 11-0 rout of Bayside South rival Wicomico to improve to 1-2. Decatur will play Snow Hill at home next Monday, followed by a road game against Parkside next Wednesday.

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.