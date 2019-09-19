BERLIN- After starting the season with a couple of losses against tough Bayside North schools, Decatur’s girls’ varsity soccer team vented some frustration in Wicomico on the road this week.

The Seahawks started the season with a 2-1 loss to North Caroline on the road last week, followed by a 6-1 loss to Kent Island last Wednesday. On Monday, the Decatur girls got in the win column in a big way with an 11-0 rout of Bayside South rival Wicomico to improve to 1-2. Decatur will play Snow Hill at home next Monday, followed by a road game against Parkside next Wednesday.