OCEAN PINES- Stephen Decatur’s varsity golf team won its first match of the season last week, beating Bayside South rival Bennett by 19 strokes on a long, hot day at the Ocean Pines Golf Course.

The Seahawks had finished second in each of their first two matches of the season, coming in just behind Bayside North schools. Last Wednesday at Ocean Pines, Decatur broke through with an impressive first-place finish, coming in 19 strokes below second-place finisher Bennett on a hot day with the course playing tough for all competitors. The par-five fourth hole was especially tough last week, yielding a nearly nine stroke average throughout the match.

Nonetheless, it was the Seahawks finishing first, led by Brady Leonard, who was the medalist on the day with a 40, and a 46 from Katelyn David. Jack Reilly led Bennett with a 47. For the season, Decatur now has a first-place finish and two second-place finishes through three matches.

In the season opener, the Seahawks finished second behind Kent Island at Rum Pointe with a team score of 187, just seven strokes behind the leader. Last week, the Seahawks finished second behind Easton with a team score of 178, just two strokes behind the leader.