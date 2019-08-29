SNOW HILL – Caribbean Joe’s Bar and Grille will host a special Bike Week event next month after receiving approval from the Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC).

Caribbean Joe’s, located at the Alamo Motel in West Ocean City, will host vendors and live music throughout Bike Week, Sept. 12-15, after receiving permission from the BLC on Aug. 21. Though there was some concern from board members regarding the event’s impact on neighbors, they voted unanimously to approve it.

“As far as I know we’ve had no complaints,” said William Esham, chairman of the BLC.

According to property owner Mark Odachowski, Bike Week vendors approached him about hosting the event since the area near Hooper’s Crab House, which has been used in the past, was no longer available now that a shopping center is under construction there. Odachowski said he thought the Alamo property would be ideal for the event since it was already fenced in.

“The whole property’s contained,” he said.

He told the board he’d already spoken to neighbors and their only worry had been whether the entertainment would go on late into the night. He explained, however, that it would end at 8 p.m.

Odachowski said he would also hire extra security for the event and would use wristbands to ensure that those drinking alcohol were over the age of 21. Board members cautioned Odachowski to plan the event carefully, as it had potential to attract a large crowd.

“If this is what you want it to be it’s going to be a big deal,” Esham said.

Odachowski said attendance would be limited by the amount of parking space he had at the property.

“It’s going to be to that threshold and that’s it,” he said.

After approving Odachowski’s proposal, the board went on to hold hearings for a variety of Ocean City businesses that failed compliance checks by selling alcohol to minors. The board fined the 7-Eleven at 2611 Philadelphia Avenue $2,000 for a June violation, which was the store’s fourth sale to a minor. While the store’s connections did not dispute the fact that clerk Aaron Debaca had made a sale to a minor, in light of the fact that the board’s report stated Debaca had been charged with second-degree assault during the incident, they showed the board the video of the sale. The video shows Debaca removing some papers from Officer Nathan Kutz’s clipboard and then handing them back to him before being taken into a back room by another employee.

“I didn’t know what he was going to do next,” Kutz said. He said Debaca’s agitated behavior prompted him to call for backup.

When asked why he was showing the video of the sale if he wasn’t disputing that it occurred, attorney Mark Cropper said it was because he knew the board placed importance on the way law enforcement officers were treated during compliance checks.

“I don’t dispute that Mr. Debaca acted inappropriately, was disrespectful and took the paper from the clipboard as is shown,” Cropper said. “I do not feel in any circumstances that that constitutes second degree assault. Because it was put in your report, and knowing how the board looks upon such matters, I wanted the board to see for itself what Officer Kutz is describing as second degree assault. When I look at the video, I don’t think that even comes close.”

After adjourning to closed session to consult with the board attorney, the board reconvened and voted unanimously in favor of a $2,000 fine for the store.

“You have now had four sales,” Esham said. “If you have another one, it won’t be good.”

At this week’s meeting the BLC also issued other fines for sales to minors. The 7-Eleven at 13900 Coastal Highway received a $500 fine, as did Dough Roller at 4103 Coastal Highway and Marina Deck at 306 Dorchester St. Ocean 13, Lizzie’s Café & Bistro and Albertino’s each received letters of reprimand.