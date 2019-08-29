Pictured, from left, are Lt. Edward Schreier, Deputy of the Year Cameron Gardner and Sheriff Matt Crisafulli. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

SNOW HILL – Dozens of law enforcement officers were recognized this week for their efforts to keep Worcester County residents safe.

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) on Wednesday hosted its annual awards ceremony to honor deputies who went above and beyond the call of duty in 2018.

“I’m proud and honored to have such wonderful people working for our office,” Crisafulli said. “It’s obvious we have such a strong team here.”

Crisafulli recognized both individuals and teams of officers for their work on specific cases or for ongoing efforts throughout the year. Among those recognized was Detective Greg Eastman, who was honored for initiating a crack cocaine distribution investigation in Berlin that resulted in the seizure of 397 grams of crack cocaine that had a street value of more than $53,000. Another meritorious service award was given to Corporal Rodney Wells for his focus on cellular telephone forensics.

“The Criminal Enforcement Team is often called upon by various allied agencies for this resource for all different types of investigations, to include homicides from across the state of Maryland and Virginia,

Crisafulli said. “During 2018 Corporal Wells conducted approximately 350 cellular telephone forensic examinations. A tremendous part of these examinations garnered specific evidence and sustained felony convictions.”

Detective Tom Moore’s tireless efforts to close a particular fraud investigation were also highlighted. After a fake company was named in several Worcester County police reports, Moore was able to identify a suspect from Michigan who was eventually extradited to Worcester County.

“These scam investigations nearly always end with the case being suspended due to being unable to identify the suspect due to him or her being out of state or even out of the country…,” Crisafulli said. “Detective Moore’s hard work and enthusiasm has helped make a difference in putting a stop to Worcester County residents becoming scam victims and ensuring that justice is served.”

Detective Vicki Martin received a Silver Star Award for her investigation into a Pocomoke youth pastor who is now serving 37 years after being convicted for sexual abuse of a minor.

Detective Andy Clarke also received the Silver Star Award for his work recovering guns stolen during a burglary.

“Several firearms could have been on the street if it wasn’t for Detective Clarke’s efforts,” Crisafulli said.

Amy Carey was recognized as the WCSO Civilian Employee of the Year. Eastman was recognized as Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team Detective of the Year. Crisafulli cited the numerous successful investigations Eastman conducted. Eastman was also the primary detective in Operation Stamp Out, which targeted those distributing the deadly mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

“He is dedicated to the mission of the Criminal Enforcement Team and is a vital asset,” Crisafulli said.

Detective Corporal Jessica Collins was named Worcester County Bureau of Investigations Detective of the Year. During 2018, Collins investigated 35 cases, authored 16 search warrants and conducted 83 interviews. Collins, who has been a member of the Worcester County Bureau of Investigations since 2014, was also praised for her investigation into rogue and vagabond cases in Berlin as well as her work on an armed robbery investigation in Pocomoke.

“Collins handles her investigations rigorously and ensures her cases are brought to the appropriate closure while seeking justice for the victims,” Crisafulli said.

The Deputy of the Year title was given to Deputy Cameron Gardner.

“His positive attitude and willingness to assist others makes him an invaluable part of our team,” Crisafulli said.

Other honorees at this week’s ceremony included: Corporal Christopher Larmore, Deputy Paul Bissman, Detective/Corporal Allison Herrman,, Deputy Christopher Parr, Deputy Christopher Boyce, Deputy First Class Stephen Gulyas, Detective Shane Musgrave, Detective Zachary Converse, Sergeant Brooks Phillips, Detective Mike Kirkland, Deputy John Rigoulot, Deputy Philip Fort, Corporal Josh Moore, Detective Andrea Lewis, Deputy Jeannine Jerscheid, Deputy Sarah Parker, Deputy John Massey, Deputy First Class Julianne O’Toole, Deputy First Class Kenneth Reed, Officer Joshua Pruitt, Detective Kyle Hayes, Sergeant Joseph Bailey, Trooper First Class Brian Teeves, Trooper First Class Connor Willey, Sergeant Lindsay Lloyd, Jennifer Burke, Sergeant Nathaniel Passwaters, Corporal Kenneth Parr, Corporal Shawn Goddard, Timothy Sponaugle, Leigh Kennard, Special Agent Ken Oland, Deputy First Class Anthony Rhode, Sergeant Bethany Ramey, Deputy First Class Matthew Weiss, Animal Control Chief Glen Grandstaff, Animal Control Assistant Chief Wayne Young, Officer Kyle Abell, Elizabeth Mathias, Cristi Graham, Susan Ailstock, Trisha Deshields and Tracey Fulton.