Suspect Does Not Go Quietly

OCEAN CITY — A California woman was arrested on at least 20 charges this week after getting stopped for drunk-driving and allegedly going on an aggressive assault spree.

Around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Ocean City Communications broadcasted a lookout after a concerned citizen reported an allegedly intoxicated driver leaving a parking lot near 45th Street. An Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on patrol in the area observed the suspect’s vehicle heading south on Coastal Highway. According to police reports, the vehicle had its left turn signal activated, but instead swerved right across multiple lanes causing vehicles to brake to avoid hitting it.

The vehicle stopped briefly at a red traffic signal, but reportedly accelerated quickly through a parking lot and re-entered Coastal Highway without stopping to look for oncoming traffic. According to police reports, the vehicle accelerated to speeds reaching 55 mph in an area with a speed limit posted at 35 mph.

OCPD officers stopped the vehicle in the bus lane at 40th Street and made contact with the driver, identified as Lisa Grieco, 54, of Pasadena, Calif. According to police reports, Grieco exhibited signs of intoxication and admitted to consuming multiple Bloody Mary’s at different locations around the resort. She reportedly did not complete field sobriety tests to the officers’ satisfaction and admitted she should have taken a cab or an Uber.

At that point, she was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and impaired. However, she reportedly resisted arrest, screaming expletives at police officers and scrapping with them as they attempted to take her into custody. According to police reports, she shoved one officer and stomped on the foot of another. She also kicked an officer and grabbed another’s hands, screaming “you’re so strong,” according to police reports.

Grieco continued screaming, laughing and assaulting officers during the arrest process and ultimately had to be put in a violent person restraint device in order to be put into a transport van. By now, a crowd of pedestrians had gathered to watch the scene unfold and numerous motorists slowed or stopped to watch the proceedings, according to police reports.

Grieco continued to scream, despite the officers’ warnings to stop, shouting “get off my [expletive deleted] back,” and “you’re in real [expletive deleted] trouble if you break my back,” according to police reports. Grieco continued to scream so loudly a woman in a third-floor condo with the doors and windows closed called 911 to report a loud disturbance, thinking something was going on right outside her door. In addition, another OCPD officer over a block-and-a-half away could her Grieco screaming at police officers and anyone else who would listen.

According to police reports, Grieco continued to scream “help me,” and “call 911,” over and over at least 200 times during her transport to the Public Safety Building for processing. At the Public Safety Building, Grieco reportedly assaulted at least two public safety aides assisting in the booking process.

Once in a holding cell, Grieco continued to scream “call 911,” over 100 more times as she banged on the cell door. According to police reports, Grieco was so loud her screams could be heard in the District Court Commissioner’s office through three concrete walls, according to police reports. All in all, Grieco was charged with 20 total counts including driving while impaired and under the influence, resisting arrest, assaults on police officers, disorderly conduct and numerous other traffic offenses.

Stolen Bike Recovered

OCEAN CITY — A Baltimore man was arrested for allegedly swiping a bicycle last weekend after an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer stopped him for riding on the Boardwalk just about the same time the theft was reported.

Around 3:30 p.m. last weekend, an OCPD officer patrolling in the downtown area stopped Demetrius Moody, 18, of Baltimore, who was riding a bicycle on the Boardwalk during a time when the activity was prohibited. The officer stopped Moody to inform of the ordinance violation and presumably send him along his way off the Boardwalk when a call came in from Ocean City Communications reporting a bicycle had been reported stolen from in front of a coffee shop on 17th Street.

A description of the bicycle was provided and it matched the description of the one Moody was riding. Other OCPD officers responded to the coffee shop and met with witnesses and reviewed surveillance video which provided a description matching that of Moody. Moody was detained and was told to sit on a bench by a nearby restaurant.

While Moody was handcuffed and seated on the bench, OCPD officers observed him squirming around and moving his hands before taking a cell phone from his pocket. An OCPD officer reached over and took the phone from Moody, who then became disorderly.

According to police reports, Moody shouted expletives at police and told officers to get off of him. A family of four was eating at the restaurant adjacent to where Moody was being detained and becoming disorderly and by now a crowd had gathered in the area to watch the incident unfold.

Meanwhile, the theft victim was identified and brought to the location where is stolen bike was located. The victim identified the stolen bicycle as his and told police no one had permission to ride it.

When the victim was brought over, the now-contrite Moody apologized, saying “I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to steal your bike,” and “I’m not saying this ain’t theft,” according to police reports. Moody was arrested and charged with theft under $100 and disorderly conduct.”

License Plate Reader Nabs Stolen Vehicle

OCEAN CITY — Two people were arrested on motor vehicle theft charges last week after a license plate reader alerted on stolen tags on the Route 50 bridge.

Around 11:25 p.m. last Monday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were made aware of a possible stolen vehicle entering the resort after a license plate reader on the Route 50 bridge alerted on stolen tags on a 2003 Toyota Corolla. The vehicle had been reported stolen by the Fairfax, Virginia Police Department.

A short time later, an OCPD officer observed the vehicle heading north on Baltimore Avenue and tried to keep it within eyesight while on bicycle patrol. The vehicle eventually parked on 10th Street and OCPD officers conducted a high-risk stop and covered the vehicle and the suspects with drawn handguns.

Both occupants were successfully detained without incident. The driver was identified as Latasha Fletcher, 30, of Church Hill, Tennessee, and the passenger was identified as Donte Williams, 23, of Reston, Va. When asked to whom the vehicle belonged, Williams told police, “I don’t know, I found the keys,” according to police reports.

Williams reportedly told police he found the keys to the vehicle at his work site, located the vehicle to which they belonged and drove off in it. When asked why he thought it was okay, Williams reportedly told police, “I found the keys, I didn’t take them.”

Williams told police he had met Fletcher at a hotel in Virginia and that they decided to drive to Ocean City together. For her part, Fletcher acknowledged she had just met Williams three days earlier and they decided to drive to Ocean City, but told police she believed the vehicle belonged to Williams.

Both were arrested on motor vehicle theft charges. A background check revealed Fletcher had an outstanding warrant in Tennessee for driving on a suspended license and she reportedly acknowledged her license had been suspended for over two years.

Parking Lot Coitus

OCEAN CITY – Authorities were alerted earlier this week by a witness of a couple engaged in a sexual act in public, resulting in indecent exposure and disorderly conduct charges.

Around 11:30 p.m. last Monday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a parking lot in the area of 49th Street for a report of a couple having sex in plain view of the public. Ocean City Communications advised a male witness had called after allegedly seeking the couple engaged in sex from his condo balcony nearby.

OCPD officers arrived on the scene and observed a white van with a trailer parked over multiple parking spaces adjacent to a fence. One officer approached the van from the east while a second officer approached from the west side of the van.

According to police reports, the officers could observe the male and female couple kissing each other through the van’s windshield. When the officers walked around the van, they observed a female identified as Christina Zarrelli, 22, of Burtonsville, Md., standing in front of and kissing a male identified as John Skilling, 23, of Salisbury along with other sexual activity.

According to police reports, Zarrelli was completely naked in the well-lit parking lot, while Skilling was also naked with his shorts down around his ankles. When Skilling saw the police officers, he immediately began scrambling to pull his shorts and underwear back up, while a stunned Zarrelli just stared at the officers.

According to police reports, the officers told Zarrelli to put her clothes back on, but because she was engaged in conversation with them, she turned and faced the officers, exposing her breasts and vagina to police.

Zarrelli was again told to put on her clothes, but she began to look around as if she didn’t know exactly where her clothes were, according to police reports. At that point, the officers asked Skilling to help the female suspect get her clothes back on and he picked up her dress while she put her underwear back on, according to police reports.

Once the suspects were dressed, the officers reportedly told them to turn around and look at the large condominium building behind the area in which they had been engaged in sexual intercourse and the couple seemed to be surprised by the proximity of the condo and the clear view of their actions it afforded the public, according to police reports. OCPD officers interviewed the complainant, who told police he exited his 5th-floor condo to take out the trash when he observed the couple in plain view having sexual intercourse near the van. Skilling and Zarrelli were arrested and charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.