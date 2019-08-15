OC Rec Boosters Volunteer At Sunset Park

The OC Recreation Boosters volunteer each week at the Sunset Park Party Nights music events selling beverages and snacks. Proceeds from these events are directed to youth programs. Pictured, standing from left, are Dan Wormann, Gary Crouse, Chuck Wilson and Diane Wormann; and, seated, Norma Simmons and June Wilson.