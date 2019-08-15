Elks Lodge 2645 Hall Dedication

Elks Lodge 2645 Hall Dedication

The Elks Lodge 2645 upstairs hall was dedicated earlier this month in honor of Jim Flaig and Toni and Carroll Wagner. These individuals have constantly been involved with Elks Lodge 2645 and with the community. Their family and friends attended and enjoyed a dinner at the lodge and Exalted Ruler Kevin Matthews was on hand to unveil the plaque. Submitted Photos