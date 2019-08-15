The Bank of Delmarva President/CEO John W. Breda announced the recent $500 donation to Team Keller, a local charity that is raising awareness to help find a cure for Cystic Fibrosis. Keller Hoch is the 8-year-old son of Corey and Jenna Hoch of Salisbury. Keller was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis right after his second birthday in October of 2013. Team Keller was formed in 2014 and they have helped raise over $100,000 through fundraising efforts to help the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The Bank of Delmarva’s employees contribute money to a Casual Day Fund in order to dress casually on Fridays throughout the year. The monies collected are then donated to various organizations in the communities they serve. Pictured, from left, are Ashley Clevenger, Employee Committee, The Bank of Delmarva; Jenna Hoch; Corey Hoch; and Shane Niblett, vice president, Information Security Officer, The Bank of Delmarva. Pictured in the front row are Keller Hoch and Laney Hoch. Submitted Photo

X

Hospital Goes Purple

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital has announced its AGH Goes Purple kickoff event on Friday, Aug. 30, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the hospital lobby in collaboration with Worcester Goes Purple (WGP) and community partners.

The community education and resource event in observance of Opioid Awareness Day, will promote opioid awareness by providing information on recovery and peer support, integrative therapies, Naloxone training and other resources for addiction treatment.

Worcester Goes Purple has secured grant funding from the Worcester County Arts Council for the installation of an art rock river. Rocks will be available during the event to be painted and placed in the River of Care and River of Hope in honor of those who have died from an overdose or are struggling with addiction.

For more information, contact Donna Nordstrom, Atlantic General Hospital Director of Community Health, at 410-629-6820 or dnordstrom@atlanticgeneral.org.

Worcester Goes Purple is an opioid addiction awareness and prevention campaign taking place in September across Worcester County. The campaign’s mission is to start the conversation within the community about drug education and prevention, the signs and symptoms of addiction, and where community resources can be found for assistance. ‘Going Purple’ is currently looking for volunteers or business partners to join the movement. You can show support by wearing purple, displaying purple in your yard or home, putting a purple lightbulb in your business storefront, creating a purple product for your business, or more. For more information about participation in this campaign, contact Event Coordinator Debbie Smullen at 410-870-5161 or at dasmullen@worcesterk12.org.

x

CBRB Agents Ranked

OCEAN CITY — Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Ocean City Offices recently had several agents ranking in July for the Greater Baltimore Region.

The local agents included Nancy Reither, fifth; Dan Clayland, 10; Jamie Caine, 24; Peck Miller, 39; Michele Pompa, 55; Eric Green, 62; Chelsea Tull, 71; Shawn Kotwica, 87; Ed Galyon, 92; Terri Moran, 94; and Mike Higgins, 97.

x

Coastal Hospice Addition

SALISBURY – Tracey Horan has joined Coastal Hospice as vice president of clinical services. She will be responsible for the oversight and direction of hospice health services.

Horan brings 29 years of experience to the position and was most recently the Director of Orthopedic and Neurosurgical Service Lines at St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, N.Y.

“We are thrilled to have Tracey on board as our new vice president of clinical services,” said Alane Capen, president of Coastal Hospice. “Her career in the medical field provides her with the knowledge and skill set to thrive in our hospice organization.”

While working at R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Horan received the Hero Award and later received the Leader of the Year Award during her tenure at St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY.

Horan received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Towson University in 1990 and completed her Master of Public Administration from Marist College in 2011.

x

Endoscopy Center Opens

OCEAN PINES — Physicians Endoscopy (PE), along with the Peninsula Regional Health System and its Peninsula Regional Medical Center, announce the opening of Delmarva Endoscopy Center in Ocean Pines at the Ocean Pines Health Pavilion.

The Delmarva Endoscopy Center is a full-service facility that saw its first patients on July 16. It operates a fully functional endoscopy suite with two endoscopy procedure rooms, all featuring state-of-the-art equipment.

“I am excited to provide care at Delmarva Endoscopy Center in Ocean Pines, which is a state-of-the-art facility to improve quality, access, and patient experience,” said Jerry Canakis, MD, gastroenterologist and physician lead. “The ease of the process, comfort, and convenience contribute to the high-quality endoscopy services our patients will receive. We are a team dedicated to providing safe and exceptional care.”

Joining Canakis at the Delmarva Endoscopy Center are fellow gastroenterologists Dan Daniels, MD, and Pushpjeet Kanwar, MD. The doctors are performing EGDs and colonoscopies, examining the stomach, esophagus, and colon to help diagnose and treat patients and to screen for colon cancer.

The Delmarva Endoscopy Center is one of four buildings that comprise the Ocean Pines Health Pavilion, which is owned and operated by the Peninsula Regional Health System. The building totals 11,000 square feet of which 6,000 is dedicated for the endoscopy center. The remaining space is utilized by Canakis and his staff for his medical office.

The Ocean Pines Health Pavilion is 21 acres in size and features hospital-style services without inpatient beds. Included is the state-of-the-art Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute, Peninsula Regional Family Medicine Ocean Pines, PRMC FamilyLab, PRMC Adult Fitness, PRMC Home Scripts Pharmacy, and the Junior Board Pines Cafe. The fourth and final building on the site is scheduled for a fall groundbreaking and could house, among other services being considered, orthopedics, medical imaging, CoreLife Delmarva Weight Loss and Wellness, and many private physician practices including endocrinology, cardiology, and urology.

x

Architectural Firm Honored

SALISBURY — Becker Morgan Group was recently recognized by Engineering News-Record (ENR) as a 2019 Mid-Atlantic Top Design Firm for the sixth year in a row, ranking No. 82. ENR is the leader in providing engineering and construction news, analysis, and data throughout the industry. The annual Top Design Firm List ranks the largest U.S. design firms in each region.

“We are honored by ENR’s recognition, and continue to be grateful for our client’s trust and confidence in our exceptional staff. About 85% of our work is from repeat clients, which motivates us in the pursuit of design excellence,” said President W. Ronald Morgan.

One of many projects contributing to the ENR ranking is Showell Elementary School, a 154,500-square-foot facility in Berlin, the firm’s largest project to break ground in 2018. The new elementary school will provide 34 classrooms and five common areas for approximately 630 students in pre-kindergarten to fourth grades. Currently, under construction, the new school is anticipated to receive LEED Silver Certification and open for the 2021-2022 school year.

x

University Recognized

SALISBURY — Kiplinger

’s Personal Finance again has named Salisbury University one of its “Best Public College Values.”

Academic quality carries more weight than costs in Kiplinger’s formula.

Among public colleges, SU is No. 61 based on out-of-state costs and No. 102 for in-state costs.

“We start by looking for schools with strong academics, including a competitive admission rate, a low student-faculty ratio and a record of getting students out of school on time,” said Kiplinger’s staff writer Rivan Stinson. “On the financial side, we look for schools with reasonable price tags, solid financial aid for students who qualify and low average debt among students who borrow.”

“As we prepare for the 2019-20 academic year, we are thrilled that Kiplinger’s once again has recognized the high-quality academic programs SU offers, as well as our great value for students and families,” said Dr. Karen Olmstead, SU provost and senior vice president of academic affairs. “SU’s continued recognition as a ‘best value’ speaks highly of the excellent educational experience our faculty and staff provide.”

Institutions are ranked on factors, including admission, retention and graduation rates, student-faculty ratios, SAT or ACT scores, as well as cost and financial aid measures.