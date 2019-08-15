Knights of Columbus Gift $1,000 To Tunell Cancer Center In Memory Of Recently Departed Member

Knights of Columbus Council #13348 of Lewes chose Tunnell Cancer Center as the recipient of a $1,000 gift in memory of recently departed member Ernest J. Tramposch, who received care at the cancer center. Monica Tramposch and her family attended the presentation of the donation.