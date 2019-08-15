“It’s like there’s a magic in the air. There are smiles and tears all day long. This is a day these kids remember.” OCEAN CITY – Surfers Healing returned to the beaches of Ocean City this week for the 10th annual day-long surf camp for children with autism.On Wednesday, more than 200 children, their families and surfers from Hawaii, New Zealand and California gathered on the beach in front of the Castle in the Sand Hotel for Ocean… Read more »

Ocean Pines Annual Meeting Announces Election Results BERLIN — A petition effort, election results and presentations by Ocean Pines Association officials highlighted the homeowners association's annual meeting Saturday.Roughly 100 Ocean Pines Association (OPA) members were in attendance at this year's meeting, which included remarks from General Manager John Viola as well as Doug Parks, president of the OPA board. Much of their…

Ramadan Brothers Plead Guilty, Await Sentencing This Month WEST OCEAN CITY — Two local men, arrested last October for their roles in a vast cigarette smuggling and tax evasion conspiracy after a raid by federal officials at their West Ocean City home, pleaded guilty last week in a New York Supreme Court and now await sentencing later this month.Last October, federal officials raided…