SALISBURY – Officials this week selected District 2 resident Nicole Acle to fill a vacant seat on the Wicomico County Council.

On Monday, the Wicomico County Council held a special meeting to appoint a nominee to fill the District 2 seat vacated by Marc Kilmer. Among the candidates for District 2 were Nicole Acle, Julie Brewington, Joseph Collins and Mark McIver.

Councilman Larry Dodd made a motion to appoint Collins to the vacant seat, which was seconded by Councilman Joe Holloway.

“Many of the conversations I’ve had were in support of Mr. Collins,” Dodd said. “I think he would be a good nominee.”

The nomination, however, failed with Council President John Cannon and Councilmen Josh Hastings, Bill McCain and Ernie Davis opposed.

A motion was then made to appoint Acle to the council, which was approved unanimously.

Acle, a Wicomico County business owner, said her top priorities as a councilwoman include education, economic growth, and finding solutions to septic and stormwater issues plaguing District 2 residents.

She added her appointment will bring “diversity in representation,” as she will be the only woman on the council.

“I’m very excited,” she said, “and I look forward to running in the next election and serving my constituents.”

Acle will serve as a District 2 representative on the council until 2020, when a special election will be held to elect a representative to serve through 2022.

In closing remarks at Monday’s meeting, Dodd commented on the difficult process of selecting a candidate.

“It was a really tough decision to make,” he said. “I think it would be better off if we had an election and had the district make their decision instead of six council members.”

Two months ago, the Wicomico County Republican Central Committee sought Republicans residing in District 2 who were interested in being nominated for appointment. After reviewing more than 20 candidates for the position, the committee in June recommended Acle, Brewington, Collins and Austin Whitehead to fill the seat.