Hit-And-Run Arrest

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City woman was charged with drunk-driving and hit-and-run last weekend after allegedly running into a car at a grocery store parking lot and leaving the scene.

Around 5:50 p.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a residence on Penguin Drive to meet with individuals involved in a reported hit-and-run collision. According to police reports, the collision occurred at a grocery store parking lot at 31st Street. Margaret Pazel, 54, of Ocean City, reportedly drove into the parking lot and struck a vehicle.

Pazel then reportedly went into the store, but did not acknowledge the struck vehicle’s owner, who was also inside the store. Pazel then made her purchases and left the store. When confronted outside, Pazel reportedly told the victim she had to drive home to retrieve her cell phone to get her insurance information, according to police reports.

The victims told police they approached Pazel when she came back out of the store, but she was confrontational and left the area. The victims followed Pazel to Penguin Drive, which is where OCPD officers responded to the incident. According to police reports, Pazel’s vehicle and the victims’ vehicle had damage consistent with the victim’s version of the events.

According to police reports, Pazel exhibited signs of being intoxicated. She admitted driving to her residence from the grocery store in order to get her phone to provide insurance information, which is why she left the scene. While the OCPD officer was getting information from the victims, he observed Pazel attempt to walk past another OCPD officer to enter her residence.

However, the officer blocked her path and raised his arms to prevent her from leaving the area. According to police reports, Pazel ran into the officer’s arms and began screaming “help, help, police brutality.” By now a crowd of passersby and people on balconies began to gather to watch the incident unfold. At that point, Pazel was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, disorderly conduct and numerous traffic violations.

Pedestrian Assaults Cop

OCEAN CITY — A Baltimore man was arrested last week on multiple charges after first ignoring police while crossing the street against a traffic signal and later causing a disturbance and assaulting an officer while being arrested.

Around 9:30 p.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was patrolling around 30th Street when he observed a suspect later identified as Dominick Scarboro, 24, of Baltimore, cross the highway against a marked pedestrian signal. According to police reports, at least three vehicles, including the police cruiser, had to brake or stop completely to avoid hitting Scarboro.

The officer activated his emergency lights in order to stop Scarboro, but the suspect waved him off. Finally, the officer got out of his vehicle and tracked the suspect on foot and after Scarboro repeatedly ignored the officer’s commands, he was detained and taken into custody with handcuffs. According to police reports, Scarboro screamed expletives to the point several people came out on their balconies to observe the incident, according to police reports. At that point, he was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace.

During a search incident to the arrest, OCPD officers located a backpack carrying an electric stun gun. While being loaded into a prisoner transport van, Scarboro reportedly continued to scream expletives and once inside the van, banged loudly against the vehicle’s sides.

When at the Public Safety Building for booking, Scarboro continued to be combative and uncooperative, according to police reports. When a public safety aide was attempting to take the handcuffs off Scarboro through a hole in the cell door, the suspect allegedly jerked his hand, smashing the officer’s hand into the cell door and assault charges were added.

Not Happy With Uber Service

OCEAN CITY — A Delaware man was arrested on multiple charges last week after allegedly yelling to police to arrest his Uber driver because the driver did not know what he was doing.

Around 2:10 a.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was patrolling in the area of 33rd Street when he observed a vehicle parking. From at least 75 feet away, the officer could hear a suspect calling to him “arrest him, arrest him,” and “he doesn’t know what he is doing,” according to police reports.

The officer stopped and the Uber driver got out and told police he had picked up the suspect, later identified as Timothy Dever, 30, of New Castle, Del., at 8th Street and was taking him to 123rd Street when Dever became disorderly and kept telling the driver he did not know what he was doing. The Uber driver asked for police assistance in removing Dever from his vehicle.

The officer then approached Dever who refused to get out of the vehicle and continued to yell the driver did not know what he was doing. In the meantime, a crowd had gathered to observe the incident. When Dever continued to assert he was not happy with the driver’s service, the officer told him that was a civil matter and instructed him to get out of the vehicle.

Dever continued to yell and cause a disturbance, but eventually took off his seatbelt and got out of the vehicle. At that point, he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful order and causing a public disturbance.