Things I Like – August 2, 2019

by

Judging cannonball contests

A smoothie for breakfast

Nights away for a concert

Old sayings still true today

A hot summer day spent on the beach

Early-morning fishing

Splitting a dozen jumbos with my wife and being full

Before-and-after home makeover pictures

No-shave weekends

Getting into OC early on a Saturday

Sunsets over the Assateague marsh

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.