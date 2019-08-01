OCEAN CITY — A review of the progress of the town’s Complete Streets initiative this week revealed wider sidewalks in some areas and the potential for beachfront bike racks in others.Last November, the Mayor and Council adopted a Complete Streets policy aimed at improving safety and ease of access for all users in the resort… Read more »
BERLIN – The town will celebrate its silver screen debut with a series of events to honor the 20th anniversary of the hit movie "Runaway Bride" this month.Berlin has declared August "Runaway Bride Month" as it is now 20 years since the release of the movie that brought Paramount Pictures to town. The movie, starring…
OCEAN CITY – What are the fish biting today?Is this crab a female? Can I keep it?What are they catching?Can you take our picture?It's not unusual for Pete Jones, the man so often behind the counter at the Ocean City Fishing Pier, to get bombarded with questions like these as the summer sun beats down…
OCEAN CITY — A 27-year-old Mechanicsville, Md. man lost his life Tuesday night after his motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed collided with a vehicle attempting to make a U-turn on Coastal Highway.Around 9:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Ocean City Communications received a call regarding a serious motor vehicle collision on northbound Coastal Highway…