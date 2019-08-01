Salisbury Rotary Clubs Present $1,000 To U.S. Kennels, Inc.

The three Rotary Clubs in Salisbury presented a $1,000 check to U.S. Kennels, Inc. from their Flags for Heroes project. Pictured, from left, are Dan Livingston, president of the Wicomico Rotary Club; Chris Hardy, executive director of U.S. Kennels, Inc.; “Brody”, a service dog in training; and Chris Layton, president of the Rotary Club of Salisbury. Not pictured was Stacy Leone, president of the Salisbury-Sunrise Rotary Club.