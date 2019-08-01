BERLIN — The 11th Annual Berlin Peach Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., on the grounds of the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum. Admission is free. Rain date for the festival will be Sunday, Aug. 4.

Mayor Gee Williams will officially open the festival. The Boy Scouts from Troop 261 will present the colors. All afternoon, attendees will be able to stroll among the displays, demonstrations, and sales and information tables. There will be juicy peaches for sale from a variety of Mid-Atlantic growers and many food vendors serving up delicious local specialties.

Children can try their hands at juggling with Cascading Carlos (Mir), have their faces painted, participate in a cupcake walk, put on temporary peach tattoos and play other traditional kids’ games. The day’s entertainment will feature locals favorite the George and Pat Bilenki Duo, in addition to juggling feats by Mir.

As in the past, there will be a pie-baking contest, three pie-eating contests and a container of peach pits to guess, with prizes for all the winners. In addition, attendees may purchase 50-50 raffle tickets and win door prizes given away throughout the hours of the festival.

All afternoon, the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum will be open for tours of the historic 1832 house, as well as of the upstairs exhibition “Images of the Past.” The Museum also will have a sales and membership information booth.

The 11th Annual Peach Festival is sponsored by the Berlin Heritage Foundation. Funding for this event is in part provided by the Worcester County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.

The Berlin Heritage Foundation also thanks its generous local supporters: The Humphreys Foundation; The Harrison Group Resort Hotels and Harrison Orchards; Taylor Bank; Paul and Patricia Dufendach; The Esham Family Ltd. Partnership; Joseph and Susan Moore; The Joan W. Jenkins Foundation; The Quillin Foundation; Reese Cropper III; Richard and Cheryl Holland; Jennifer A. Lynch; Williams, Moore, Shockley & Harrison, LLP; and the many additional organizations and individuals working to make the day a success.