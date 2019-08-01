The Berlin Little League 9-10 All-Stars, fresh off a victory in the state championship, is headed to Rhode Island this weekend to compete in the Eastern Regional Tournament. Submitted photo

BERLIN- The Berlin Little League All-Star 9-10 team is headed to Rhode Island this weekend to begin play in the Eastern region tournament.

The Berlin 9-10 team has gone undefeated on its way to capturing first the District 8 championship and then the Maryland state championship. It is now preparing to represent Maryland in the Eastern regional tournament in Cranston, Rhode Island that runs from Friday through August 10.

Berlin opens the tournament on Sunday with a 2 p.m. game against New Jersey and will play again on Monday against Pennsylvania. After an off-day on Tuesday, Berlin will face New York next Wednesday. The early rounds are in a round-robin format and the top four teams will advance to the regional championship round. Berlin reached the Little League regional tournament by sweeping the District 8 and Maryland state championships.