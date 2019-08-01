Quiet Resorts Foundation Donates $8K To Beebe Medical Foundation

The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation presented the Beebe Medical Foundation with an $8,000 donation this spring to support the construction of Beebe Healthcare’s new emergency department near Millville. Pictured, from left, are Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation Board members Christina Antonioli and Ron Lewis; David Szumski, Beebe Medical Foundation; and Laurie McFaul, President of the QRCF.