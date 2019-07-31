Photo by Campos Media

OCEAN CITY — A 27-year Mechanicsville, Md. man lost his life on Tuesday night after his motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed collided with a vehicle attempting to make a U-turn on Coastal Highway at 59th Street.

Around 9:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Ocean City Communications received a call regarding a serious motor vehicle collision on northbound Coastal Highway at 59th Street. The preliminary investigation revealed a motorcycle operated by Brian Douglas II, 27, of Mechanicsville in St. Mary’s County, was heading north at a high rate of speed when it ran through a red light and collided with a Ford Explorer attempting to make a U-turn onto northbound Coastal Highway.

Douglas was declared deceased at the scene while the occupants of the Ford Explorer were not physically injured. According to an Ocean City Police Department release, OCPD officers attempted to stop the motorcycle at 45th Street a few minutes earlier, but the motorcycle did not stop and fled from police northbound on Coastal Highway.

According to police reports, OCPD officers did not pursue the motorcycle and lost sight of the Douglas and his motorcycle as it sped north on Coastal Highway. A video obtained by The Dispatch clearly shows no police officers pursuing Douglas just before the collision for several blocks.

The video also shows traffic on Coastal Highway in both the northbound and southbound lanes was remarkably light for that time of night in late July with few vehicles traveling in either direction, which could have contributed to the collision. If traffic had been heavier, the motorcycle likely would not have been able to reach the speed it did before the collision.

The northbound lanes of Coastal Highway were closed for several hours following the collision with just one lane open on the southbound side. Ocean City Public Works established an amended traffic pattern around the scene of the collision. As of Wednesday morning, the OCPD’s Traffic Safety Unit was still investigating the collision.