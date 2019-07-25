Stephen Decatur Students Receive Lion Scholarships

The Ocean City Lions Club recognized the Stephen Decatur High School students who received Lion scholarships. Pictured, from left, are OC Lions President John Topfer, students Ana Riza Sanchez, Paul Haddad, George Luzier and Hallie Friedman and Scholarship Chair Sean Williams.

Submitted Photos