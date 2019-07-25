ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your honesty is, as always, admirable. But you might want to be more tactful in discussing a sensitive issue with a family member. Remember: You can give advice without giving offense.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): An unexpected workplace snag should be handled quickly and efficiently so that it leaves you time for family get-togethers. Also, you might soon get that long-sought apology.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Aspects favor family matters, especially where children might be involved. Spending time with loved ones helps restore some much-needed balance to your typically busy schedule.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): That seemingly clear-cut agreement might not be quite so straightforward after all. Recheck for language that could make you liable for hidden costs and other unpleasant surprises.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Careful, Kitty. Better to deal with someone with proven reliability than with a big talker who promises much but can’t confirm that he or she will deliver. Your social life really zings this weekend.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Your matchmaking skills are at peak performance levels both in helping to staff workplace teams for upcoming projects and for bringing people together on a more personal basis.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You’re finally seeing some progress with your new venture. But be prepared for it to continue at a slower pace than you’re used to. Meanwhile, a loved one could be preparing a surprise.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A family member’s success pulls you into the spotlight as well. Enjoy it, but don’t let it overshadow or otherwise obstruct what you’re doing with your own creative projects.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Using what you already know might not be quite enough to get a proposed project off the ground. Look for any new information that might help tilt the scales in your favor.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Good news: While a changing workplace environment can be daunting for some, it could be the challenge you’ve been hoping for. If so, confront it with confidence and move on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): It’s a good time to recheck travel arrangements for any changes that could work to your advantage. Aspects also favor strengthening and restoring old, fraying relationships.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Using your intuitive reasoning helps you cut right through the double-talk and go straight to what’s really going on around you. Stay the course until all your questions are answered.

BORN THIS WEEK: You radiate light and warmth, and others love being close to you.

