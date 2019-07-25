FENWICK ISLAND – Officials in Fenwick Island are gearing up for next week’s municipal election.

Next Saturday, the Town of Fenwick Island will hold its annual town election.

This year, six candidates – Gene Langan, Richard Mais, Julie Lee, Roy Williams, Bill Weistling and Mitchell Houser – will vie for four council seats currently held by Langan, Mais, Lee and Williams.

Houser, the only newcomer in this year’s election, has been a resident of Fenwick Island since 1978 and currently serves on the town’s charter and ordinance committee.

Weistling, who served four terms on the council between 2006 and 2016, is seeking a seat on the dais after a three-year hiatus. During that time, he has had an active role as chairman of the charter and ordinance committee and member of the town’s budget, dredging, finance, pedestrian safety and technology committees.

This will be Langan’s sixth time running for the town council. He has served five consecutive terms since 2009. Both Mais and Lee have served for two consecutive terms since 2015, and Williams has served for three consecutive terms since 2013.

The annual election is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 3, from 1-5 p.m. in town hall, which is located at 800 Coastal Highway in Fenwick Island.

Absentee ballots are available for any resident who is not able to vote at town hall on Aug. 3.

Any Town of Fenwick Island eligible registered voter who needs to obtain an absentee ballot by mail should call town hall at 302-539-3011, ext. 1, and a request form will be mailed to you. The request can also be downloaded from the town’s website at www.fenwickisland.delaware.gov/election.

Residents can also stop by Town Hall between the hours of 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to complete the request and receive an absentee ballot. The request must be filed with the town no later than noon on Aug. 2. Absentee ballots must be received prior to the close of the election, 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Identification will be required for anyone who wishes to obtain an absentee ballot.

Property owners can find voter and municipal election information within Chapter 13 of the Town of Fenwick Island Code.

The four elected candidates will hold positions on the council for two years.