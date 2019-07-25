Berlin Little League Team Wins State Championship

by
The Berlin Little League 8-10 team last week won the state championship in their age bracket, continuing an amazing run for the local program in All-Star competition this summer. At last four teams have won their respective state championships and some are now progressing through regional tournaments.

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.