The Ocean City Marlins, representing American Legion Post 166, last week beat Dorchester Post 91 of Cambridge to win the American Legion South Eastern Shore District Championship. With the title, the Marlins advance to the Maryland championship tournament starting next Monday. Pictured above, front row are Coach Brady Hare, Gavin Bunting, Greyson Gursky, Jack Rosenberg, Noah Ager, Blake Marshall, Manager Eric Snelsire, Brenner Gursky, Ashten Snelsire, American Legion Post 166 SESD Commander Sarge Garlitz and Assistant Coach and Post 166 representative David Parsons. Pictured back row, from left are Rafe Parsons, Dawson Delaney, Billy Wheatley, Ryan Duncan, Tristan McDonough, Cole Gursky, Hayden Snelsire and Coach Cameron McDonough.
Submitted photo