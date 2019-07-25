Kiwanis Hold Annual Summer Pancake Fundraiser

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City held its Annual Summer Pancake Fundraiser on July 13. Members of the Stephen Decatur Key Club volunteered their summer time to help. Pictured are Key Club members Macy Dill, Gabrielle Izzett, Madison Birckett, Erin Trask and Ireland Poorbaugh, cousin of Gabrielle Izzett visiting from Frostburg, and Roy Foreman, Kiwanis advisor.