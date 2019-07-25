A group of Greek dancers are pictured entertaining during last year’s Greek Festival in Ocean City. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY – For the 30th year, the Roland E. Powell Convention Center will be transformed into a place for “all things Greek,” feeding and entertaining thousands of Delmarva locals, Greek and non-Greek visitors alike.

Doors open noon daily all weekend to feed hungry Greek Festival goers the savory, authentic, traditional cuisine Greece is world famous for. The delicious aroma of Greek dishes leads patrons to either the Fast Food booth, for mouth-watering, grilled souvlaki or gyros sandwiches, or to the Entree Hot Food Line, where platters and ala cart favorites such as Baked Lemon Chicken, Lamb Shank, Keftedes (Greek Style Meatballs), Dolmades (Grape leaves Wrapping Spiced Ground Beef/Rice), Spanakopita (Spinach/Feta Baked Between Flaky Filo Dough), Tiropitas (Cheeses Baked Between Flaky Filo Dough), Greek Salad, Pastitsio (Macaroni, Seasoned Ground Beef/Cheese Topped with Creamy Bechamel Sauce), Moussaka (Eggplant, Potato, Seasoned Ground Beef/Cheese Topped with Creamy Bechamel Sauce), can be found. Stuffed Zucchini, Baked Veggies and Greek Oven Cooked Potatoes are some of the favorites offered for the veggie lovers.

Attendees are invited to have a leisurely lunch and shop from the many unique vendors of jewelry, imports and art. Then hit the beach and come back for dinner and dancing when the place really rocks, after 5 p.m., to the Greek sounds of the live Greek Band, Golden Flame. Friday and Saturday nights feature the extraordinary Boston Lykeion Ellinidon Dancers. Not shy, grab a hand and dance. A little shy, ok, enjoy watching the others getting their Greek on.

Visitors should also be sure to check out the selfie/photo op backgrounds of ancient Greek Ruins of the Parthenon or the whitewashed, blue dome church village scene, post online and all your friends will think you are really in Greece.

Kids always love the Face Painting/Craft Making Booth, sponsored by the St. George Sunday School students.

If you’re feeling lucky, win little or win big with two great raffle options who both benefit a good cause. Win big with a ticket or two for “The Best Odds in Town 1:200 chance to win minimum $5,000 up to $10,000,” enough for your own Greek vacation. Win little with the $1,000 grand prize raffle, six chances for only $5. Somebody will win each raffle, will you be the next person to “Get Lucky” at the Greek Festival? If you can’t make it to the festival, secure online ordering is available at www.oceancitygreekfestival.com. Online ticket sales end Sunday, July 28 at 8 p.m. Both raffles will be drawn at 9 p.m. No need to be present to win.

For dessert, enjoy Greek coffee and sweets from the amazing selection of pastries, a hot bowl of fresh, made to order, loukoumathes (fried dough puffs topped with honey syrup and cinnamon) or the festival famous rice pudding, or one of each,

Extend your Greek Festival experience by stocking up on pastries like Baklava and Greek cookies, which freeze well.

Admission and parking are free. Hours of operation are Friday and Satirday, July 26-27, noon-11 p.m. and Sunday, noon-9 p.m. Spacious air-conditioned hall, handicap access, ATM on site. Visa/MasterCard/Discover accepted for food and most vendor purchases. For more information visit www.oceancitygreekfestival.com.