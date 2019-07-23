The pedestrian injured in an accident Monday night is pictured loaded on to a MSP helicopter for transport. Photo by Campos Media

OCEAN CITY — An unidentified pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital on Monday evening after being struck in a crosswalk by an allegedly impaired driver on Coastal Highway.

Just before 9 p.m. on Monday, an unidentified pedestrian was crossing Coastal Highway in a marked crosswalk at 67th Street and was struck by an alleged drunk-driver. The driver, identified as Scott Baum, 38, of Dillsburg, Pa., was attempting to make a left turn from 67th Street onto southbound Coastal Highway when he struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken by Maryland State Police helicopter to Peninsula Regional Medical Center with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Baum was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving while impaired, driving while impaired with a minor in the vehicle, failure to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk and negligent driving. He was held initially on a $10,000 bond, but was later released after posting bond.