OCEAN CITY — The Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting nominations for its 2019 annual awards.

These awards are presented to individuals who are outstanding in the community and in the business community as well.

Nomination forms can be obtained at the chamber visitor center at routes 50 and 707 in West Ocean City, or by emailing Lisa Layfield, events director, at lisa@OceanCity.org.

The following is the criteria for each award:

(BULLET)Business Person of the Year, sponsored by D3: This award recognizes someone who is the founder, owner, CEO or president of a business that is a member in good standing with the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce.

The nominee should exhibit business leadership and vision, displaying a significant commitment to the success of both business and the area as a whole as well as someone who serves as a positive role model for others, demonstrates a commitment to their community and is widely recognized as a successful business manager or owner.

(BULLET)Citizen of the Year (Philanthropic /Community Award), sponsored by Atlantic General Hospital: This award recognizes an individual who, through his or her unselfish commitment to the community, embodies the best characteristics of community citizenship and serves as an example to all.

(BULLET)Young Professional of the Year, sponsored by Harrison Group Resort Hotels: This award recognizes a young person between the ages of 21-39 who is employed by or owns a business that is a member of the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce. Someone who has gone above and beyond to grow personally and professionally through community involvement, who exemplifies leadership skills and exhibits exceptional vision that contributes to success in the workplace.

(BULLET)First Responder of the Year, sponsored by Peninsula Regional Health System: This award is new for 2019. First responder from the 21842 area code will be honored with the First Responder of the Year Award. This individual award is for exemplary acts of valor, outstanding community service, as well as going above and beyond the call of duty.

(BULLET)Nonprofit of the Year, sponsored by Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore: This award is presented to an active 501-C-3 organization that has made a notable impact on the quality of life for those who live and work in the area while adhering to their nonprofit’s mission statement.

(BULLET)Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Deeley Insurance Group: The Lifetime Achievement award is given when an individual that is a member of the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce is presented by nomination to the committee that meets all the eligibility requirements.

At that time, the selection committee will review the completed nomination and all supporting documents, then decide on the presentation of this award.

This award, which is not bestowed annually, recognizes an individual for a lifetime of consistent community leadership and philanthropic endeavors that have made a lasting impact on their community. Their actions, achievements and contributions evoke admiration and respect.

The nominee should have an exemplary community service record in the area and their influence and contributions will have made a tangible impact on the lives of those around them, their communities, and their place of business for many years of their lifetime and in the future.

For more information about the nomination process, contact Layfield at lisa@OceanCity.org. Nominations must be received by Aug. 1.

Submit to Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce by mail; drop off at 12320 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City, Md. 21811; email to mychamber@OceanCity.org or fax to 410-213-7521.

The awards will be presented on Sept. 26, at the annual awards celebration to be held at the Clarion Fontainebleau on 101st Street in Ocean City.