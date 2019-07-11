General Levin Winder Chapter Regent Gail Weldin Attends National Society, DAR 128th Continental Congress

General Levin Winder Chapter Regent Gail Weldin recently attended the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) 128th Continental Congress at DAR Constitution Hall. The many accomplishments of NSDAR were celebrated and many awards presented, including the DAR Americanism Award to Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the trivia show Jeopardy! Above, Weldin is pictured with a bronze eagle statue at DAR Constitution Hall.