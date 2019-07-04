Telescope Pictures recently hosted two ribbon cutting celebration at two of its locations in Ocean City. The ribbon cuttings celebrated the company’s locations on 118th Street and 16th Street. Above, Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce officials and other representatives are pictured with Telescopes Pictures owners and employees. Photo by Jeanette Deskiewicz

Company Wellness Honored

SALISBURY — Perdue Farms was presented a Gold Wellness at Work Award from the Maryland Department of Health Healthiest Maryland Business initiative for achievements in improving associates’ health through the company’s innovative Health Improvement Program (HIP). It’s the fourth year in a row Perdue has received the award.

“Worksites present a terrific setting to improve health and prevent chronic conditions for Maryland employees,” said Kristi Pier, director for the Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Control. “The Wellness at Work awards program acknowledges the dedication businesses make to improve health in their worksites.”

The award was presented at the 10th annual Maryland Workplace Health and Wellness Symposium in Baltimore.

Established in 2008, Perdue’s HIP encourages associates to participate in a voluntary health screening and healthy activities by working with the company’s on-site health care professionals. HIP is a preventative program designed to improve associates’ health and wellness by focusing on manageable health risks, including smoking, weight, diabetes and blood pressure.

“We’re pleased that Maryland continues to recognize Perdue’s commitment to providing our associates with meaningful wellness programs that help them improve their lives,” said Dawn Carey, director of Perdue’s health and wellness programs. “Our Health Improvement Program is about helping associates get, and stay, healthy. We can support and encourage them to make positive changes in their lives that will not only affect them, but their families and the communities in which they live.”

Student Housing Building Sold

SALISBURY — Managing Director Brent Miller and Tonney Insley with SVN I Miller Commercial Real Estate along with Managing Director Gabriel Silverstein with SVN I Angelic Real Estate recently sold The Gathering in Salisbury, a premier, purpose-built student housing property built in 2015 and features 50-units/200-beds. The property offers best-in-class amenities and interior finishes and serves the growing Salisbury University that only has capacity to house 30% of enrolled students. Residents are provided the convenient options of taking the university shuttle route which stops on-site or taking a short walk/bike ride to campus.

Each unit is a fully furnished four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom townhome organized in six- to 12-unit increments over six buildings. In addition, the property contains a 4,500-square-foot clubhouse with a large fitness center, study areas, tanning bed, computer lounge, and coffee bar for the residents.

Nurses Recognized

SALISBURY — Childbirth is a life-altering experience, and having the right care team can make a big difference. A patient who was going through her first labor experience was extremely grateful to her team of nurses that got her through a challenging birth, and her nomination earned them the Daisy Award for Exceptional Nurses.

Nurses Courtney Powell, Kim Bell, Erin Howard, Beth Fleming and Leigh Ann Passon were all recognized with the award.

“The nurses were amazing and very reassuring when I was nervous,” the nominator said. “During my labor, my daughter’s heart rate dropped and she didn’t descend down the birth canal.”

Powell and Bell held the patient’s hand during her epidural and labor. “It’s nurses like them who make scary situations better,” the patient said.

Fortunately, the baby was quickly delivered and was very healthy; however, mom experienced some complications.

“Once I was moved to the Mother-Baby Unit, my tachycardia took over. With a pulse rate over 230, the nurse quickly called a rapid response, and within a minute, I had 15 people and an anesthesiologist at my bedside. After an EKG, they administered a medication that brought me down to a safe heart rate,” the nominator wrote.

As she recovered, nurses Howard, Fleming and Passon took extra care to ensure this new mother would make a full recovery. “They came to check on me every hour. The care I received was outstanding, like I was their family. Without this team, I surely would not he here today,” she wrote.

The group of nurses was honored with the Daisy Award in a ceremony before their colleagues. They received certificates commending them for being extraordinary nurses. The certificate reads, “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”

They were also presented with fresh flowers on behalf of the Peninsula Regional Medical staff, and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

Company Adds Intern

SALISBURY — Fisher Architecture LLC, a locally owned architectural firm providing functional design and construction solutions to clients, announced the addition to the Fisher team, Sierra Kornetti as a 2019 summer architectural designer intern.

As an architectural intern, Kornetti will be responsible for assisting with construction documents and renderings. She chose Fisher Architecture for outside the box, elegant designs and functionality.

Kornetti is from the Eastern Shore area and is currently studying at Norwich University to receive her Bachelor of Science in Architecture. She is currently in her second year of the four-year program. With her previous experience she is skilled in organization, time management, and accountability.

“Sierra is a great addition to our team,” said owner Keith Fisher. “She is eager to learn and expand her skills. We’re looking forward to a great Summer working together!”