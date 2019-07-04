Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Donates $300 To Achilles International Maryland

Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City President Dick Clagett presents a $300 donation to Jeremy Goetzinger, founder of Achilles International Maryland, the local chapter in Ocean Pines.