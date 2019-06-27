Tim Lund, Newest Member Of The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City

The newest member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City is Tim Lund, a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch in Ocean City. Lund is pictured with his sponsor Lynne McAllorum, who is also membership chair for the club.