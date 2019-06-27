Things I Like – June 28, 2019

Music on the beach

The sights of the Boardwalk

Rational minds

Being sore the day after a workout

The streets of Berlin early in the morning

A rainy morning followed by a sunny afternoon

Pool goof-off sessions with my kids

That my son likes to pull weeds

Seeing people asleep on the beach

An exhausted dog passed out on the floor

A cold beer from the bottom of the cooler

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.