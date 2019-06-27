The Ocean City Fast Breakers girls’ youth basketball club won the championship last week in the Battle of the Boardwalk tournament. Pictured above, the happy team shows off its championship hardware. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Fast Breakers, a team of local sixth-graders from in and around the resort area, won the championship in their division at the Battle of the Boardwalk at Northside Park last weekend.

The Fast Breakers sixth-grade team, coached by NBS referee Scott Foster under the program directed by Paul Weisengoff, won their division in the Battle of the Boardwalk last weekend in Ocean City, but it certainly wasn’t easy. The Fast Breakers beat the Anne Arundel Angels in the championship game by a single point in overtime.

The Fast Breakers went 1-1 on the tournament’s first day last Saturday. Back in action last Sunday, the team knocked off the Blue Thunder from Pennsylvania, 37-18, with huge games from Allison Swift and Sam Boger. Swift scored 13 points in the game and Boger added 12. The two combined for five three-pointers.

The win propelled the Fast Breakers into the championship game against the Anne Arundel Angels, who had beaten them 38-19 the previous day. For a while, it looked like the Fast Breakers were heading toward a similar result in the championship game after falling behind, 8-0, early.

Mya Whittington and Brooke Berquist got the Fast Breakers offense rolling with back-to back baskets to chip away at the lead. After Swift and Boger each connected on three pointers, the Angels’ lead was cut to 10-8.

The Fast Breakers went on a 17-4 run to take a one-point lead into halftime. During the run, Faith Re dished out four assists. To start the second half, Sophie Scurci converted a layup and knocked down a couple of free throws to extend the lead to five points. The Fast Breakers’ run was fueled by good energy off the bench from Bella Marrinelli and Grace Feather.

The Fast Breakers led by five late, but the Angels rallied to send the game into overtime. During the overtime period, the Angels took a one-point lead with 15 seconds left. On the ensuing inbound play, Swift passed to Boger, who drove to the basket and drew a double-team.

Boger saw Scurci cutting down the middle of the lane and hit her in stride with a perfect pass. Scurci converted the assist with what turned out to be the game winner for the Fast Breakers. All girls in the fourth through seventh grade who want to play basketball at an elite level are encouraged to join the Fast Breaker program by contacting the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department. For more information, call (410) 726-3459.