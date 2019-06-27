WEST OCEAN CITY — A busy section of Golf Course Road from Route 50 south will be closed overnight from 7 p.m., Monday July 1 to 5 a.m., July 2 to facilitate the installation of a drainage pipe across the corridor.

The State Highway Administration (SHA) on Thursday announced Golf Course Road will be closed at the south side of Route 50 near the Royal Farms convenience store on that corner. The closure is necessary for motorists and worker safety during the installation of a drainage pipe across Golf Course Road.

The drainage pipe project is part of the larger project to construct a bicycle-pedestrian-friendly path along the Route 50 corridor between Route 611 and the Route 50 Bridge, which broke ground this week. The 10-foot wide path will run along the south side of Route 50 and will include a combination of asphalt, concrete and, in some areas, boardwalks, to provide a safe conduit for bicycle and pedestrian traffic.

The bike-pedestrian path will cover roughly three-quarters-of-a-mile and will be ADA compliant. The project also includes the installation of new marked crosswalks and audible countdown pedestrian signals. The project is expected to cost around $1.8 million with an official start date this week and an estimated completion date in the fall.

Golf Course Road will be closed between Routes 50 and 707, or Old Bridge Road, from 7 p.m. on Monday to 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Detour signs will be posted, directing motorists to use Route 611 and Route 707 to navigate around the closure area.

SHA community liaison Bob Rager said the plan is to complete the project in one night, resulting in just the prescribed closure, but if a second night is needed, the same closure and detour pattern will be deployed on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Rager said SHA realizes the early 7 p.m. start time and subsequent closure might impact some businesses in the area, but knocking the project out in one night might mitigate some of the concerns.

“We’re looking to get this done in one night, but if a second night is needed, we’ll repeat the overnight closure on Tuesday,” he said. “I know the early closure time will be an inconvenience for businesses and I do apologize. We considered a later work start, but that would have ensured a second night and possibly a third depending on the weather. Coupled with the July 4th holiday road work restrictions, it made better sense to push through one long night and hopefully get this done.”